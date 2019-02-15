David Holen
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

David Holen

February 15, 2019

David Holen David Holen
David Holen, 67, of La Crosse died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor Julie Wollman will officiate with burial following in Our Saviors Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials may be given to your local Humane Society. To view the full obituary or offer online condolences, visit www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby is serving the family. 608-634-2100.
Published on February 18, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of David
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 18, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.