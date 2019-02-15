Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
David Holen
February 15, 2019
David Holen
David Holen, 67, of La Crosse died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor Julie Wollman will officiate with burial following in Our Saviors Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials may be given to your local Humane Society. To view the full obituary or offer online condolences, visit www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby is serving the family. 608-634-2100.
David Holen, 67, of La Crosse died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor Julie Wollman will officiate with burial following in Our Saviors Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials may be given to your local Humane Society. To view the full obituary or offer online condolences, visit www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby is serving the family. 608-634-2100.
Published on February 18, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of David
in memory of David
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 18, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.