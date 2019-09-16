Follow story
David Hengstl
October 24, 1958 - September 16, 2019
David M. Hengstl
David M. Hengstl, 60, of La Crosse passed away at his home Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was born Oct. 24, 1958, in La Crosse to Robert and Mary (Kreutzer) Hengstl.
Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. South, La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. Monday until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 20, 2019
Events
Visitation
Monday September 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Memorial Service
Monday September 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin
