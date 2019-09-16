David Hengstl
David Hengstl

October 24, 1958 - September 16, 2019

David M. Hengstl
David M. Hengstl, 60, of La Crosse passed away at his home Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was born Oct. 24, 1958, in La Crosse to Robert and Mary (Kreutzer) Hengstl.
Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. South, La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. Monday until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 20, 2019
Events

Visitation

Monday September 23, 2019

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services

200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Memorial Service

Monday September 23, 2019

5:00 PM

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services

200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin

