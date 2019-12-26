David Goode

David Goode, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away at his home Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the age of 94.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Nancy; daughter, Paula and husband, Roger; son, Tim and wife, Eileen; grandson, Jeremy and wife, Amanda; and granddaughter, Madeline.

David was kind, thoughtful and believed deeply in working to better his community and to helping others through numerous volunteer activities throughout his adult life. David especially loved family being together. He was devoted to family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.

David felt fortunate to move to La Crosse, to work for Trane, from which he later retired as a vice president. He treasured the natural beauty of La Crosse, the Boundary Waters and any lake or river, where he could canoe and fish.

The family is grateful to caregivers and Gundersen Hospice, who provided invaluable assistance and comfort.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 25, the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of La Crosse, 401 West Ave. S., with visitation at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mississippi Valley Conservancy or donor's local food pantry.