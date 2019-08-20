David B. Forrey

David B. Forrey, 86, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. David was born March 31, 1933, to Henry and Elsie (Mann) Forrey in the only place he ever called home, Garden City, Minn. Woodland Hills Funeral Home of Mankato is assisting the family with arrangements.

For many years David was employed by Continental Can Company, in Mankato, Minn., and La Crosse.

He is survived by daughter, Debra Ann Morgan and her children, Amber Marie and Alysia Martha Morgan; daughter, Kelly Jo Menk and her children, Brandon (Regina Hiller) Reichel and his children, Finley Vada Reichel (my little "Sweet Pea") and Tavia Reichel, David (Erin) Reichel and their children, Hoyt Douglas and Victoria Rose, Jade Marie (Eric) Gleisner and their son, Ayden James Menk (my "Little Big Man"); many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his much missed wife, Marie (Haring) Forrey, who put up with him for over 50 years; brothers, Boyd (Holly) Forrey, Guy (Lello) Forrey, Roy (Mary) Forrey, Will (Muriel) Forrey, Al (Sally) Forrey, George (Harriet) Rehbein, Len (Marion) Rehbein, Alvin "Shorty" Rehbein, Harry "Sonny" Rehbein; sisters, Pearl (Don) Cox, Vi "Sis" (Ed) Murphy; many nieces and nephews.

Closure will be held at the Garden City Cemetery. Taps will be played and anyone who wants to come and share a few laughs and talk about the Good Old Days, besides family will be welcomed.

"Remember me but do not mourn for me." ~ David B. Forrey