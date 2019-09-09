David Ralph Danielson
David Ralph Danielson

September 09, 2019

BANGOR -- David Ralph Danielson, 73, of Bangor died peacefully Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the L & M Cafe, 405 Washington St. N., Melrose, Wis., 54642. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on September 14, 2019
