David Beecken
Dave Beecken passed from this earthly existence Sunday, March 3, 2019.
He was born in Annaka, Japan, in 1956. Dave met his wife, Joan (Ofstedahl), at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Together they loved to explore nature in numerous parts of the world. Dave utilized his international skills working with U.S. Bank and Concordia College. Those who knew him benefited from his ethical manner, wit and humor. Kindness from family, friends and medical professionals, during Dave's cancer journey was appreciated. A memorial service, where and when, will be relayed by family at a later date. Positive thoughts and memories may be shared at springerandson.com.
Published on March 9, 2019
in memory of David
