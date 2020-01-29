David Martin Adickes

ONALASKA -- David Adickes, of Onalaska passed away peacefully in his home, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was born Dec. 9, 1936, to Martin and Erna Adickes, in Elk Grove, Wis. He became a member of God's family Dec. 27, through the sacrament of Holy Baptism.

Upon his graduation from Dr. Martin Luther College, David married the love of his life, Gloria Kay Litke, of Benton Harbor, Mich

In 1962, he began teaching at Luther High School, in Onalaska, as head of the music department and history teacher. In 1985, David began serving as assistant principal. He retired from Luther High School in 2004.

David is survived by his wife, Gloria (Litke); and five children, Dr. Martin David (1961), and his wife, Lalana, of Port Angeles, Wash.; Carolyn Ruth Taylor (1963), of Phoenix, Ariz.; Paul Arthur (1968), and his wife, Penny, of Barre Mills; Susan Rebecca (1970), of Onalaska; and Christopher John (1974), and his wife, Jessica, of Grafton, Wis. He was loved by eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorial donations can be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church Day Care; the Luther High School Finish the Work Campaign; and the Luther High School Music Department.

