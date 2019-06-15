Dave Petranek

Dave Petranek, 91, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, in his home.

Dave was born in Madison, Wis., Sept. 10, 1927, to Edward and Agnes Petranek, who raised a family of five kids, four boys and one girl, in the depression years.

His schooling included East High, West High and the University of Wisconsin, for an engineering degree. He served in the U.S. Navy in 1945 and the U.S. Army in 1953. Dave worked for Gibbs Mfg. Co., in Janesville, Wis., as an electrical engineer. He met his wife, Charlotte Eckes, there and they were married in July 1951. They moved to La Crosse, where he worked for Trane Co. He spent his career of 32 years, doing electrical designs for air conditioning equipment. Dave and Charlotte raised their family, son, Steve and daughter, Kay, in the La Crosse environment.

Dave is survived by his children, Steve (Cathy) of West Salem, Kay (John) Mader of Orlando, Fla.,; three granddaughters, Cassie (Ryan) Rothering of West Salem, Melissa Petranek (Tyler Hoerres) of Onalaska, Caley Knai of Orlando; brother, John of New Orleans; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Anges; wife, Charlotte; brothers, Ralph, Chuck; and his sister, MaryAnn Young.

"In summary, I would be hard pressed to find a better way to evolve through one's life."

A celebration of life will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Fox Hollow Bar and Grill, N3287 Cty. Hwy. OA, La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, Dave's family invites donations to La Crosse Salvation Army. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.