Dave Petranek
June 15, 2019
Dave Petranek
Dave Petranek, 91, of La Crosse died peacefully in his home Saturday, June 15, 2019. A full obituary with celebration of life will be announced in the Tribune in July. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on June 18, 2019
