Daryl A. Tessmer
February 18, 2020
Daryl A. Tessmer
CALEDONIA -- Daryl A. Tessmer, 83, of Caledonia passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Caledonia Care & Rehab. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. The Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, both at the church. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home's website, www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, assisting the family during their time of need.
Published on February 18, 2020
in memory of Daryl
in memory of Daryl
