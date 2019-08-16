Darwin E. Severson
Darwin E. Severson

September 10, 1942 - August 16, 2019

Darwin "Butch" E. Severson, 76, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. Darwin was born Sept. 10,1942, to Wilfred and Fern (Geary) Severson.
Darwin was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Dennis "Dog/Dino" Severson; niece, Kathy Hegenbart; and nephew, R. Scott Bjorge. He is survived by his daughter, Kristin (Scott) Jerome; grandsons, Josh Butzman, Jaydon Butzman and Alex Jerome; his son, Jonathan (Angela) Severson and grandchildren, Addison Severson and Nathan Osborne; nieces, Jennifer (Jon) Jellinger, Angie (Tony) Schaefer, Lesa (Frank) Schiffer; and nephew, Wade (Andrea) Bjorge.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Schumacher Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse.The Rev. Scott Skogen will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on August 18, 2019
