Darwin Severson
August 16, 2019
Darwin 'Butch' Severson
Darwin "Butch" Severson, 76, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse.
Published on August 17, 2019
