Darrel Russell Burkhardt
Darrel Russell Burkhardt

January 10, 2020

Darrel Russell Burkhardt Darrel Russell Burkhardt
ONALASKA -- Darrel Russell Burkhardt, 82, of Onalaska passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary is available at couleecremation.com.
Published on January 12, 2020
