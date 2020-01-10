Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Darrel Russell Burkhardt
January 10, 2020
Darrel Russell Burkhardt
ONALASKA -- Darrel Russell Burkhardt, 82, of Onalaska passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary is available at couleecremation.com.
ONALASKA -- Darrel Russell Burkhardt, 82, of Onalaska passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary is available at couleecremation.com.
Published on January 12, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Darrel
in memory of Darrel
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 12, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.