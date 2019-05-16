Follow story
Darlene Zitzner
May 16, 2019
Darlene A. Zitzner
VIROQUA -- Darlene A. Zitzner, 79, of Viroqua passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Family and friends are invited to visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Vosseteig Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker Ave., Viroqua. Additional visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., Viroqua. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with Fr. Janusz Kowalski presiding.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Darlene's family. (608) 637-2100. Please visit www.vosseteigfh.com to view the complete obituary.
Published on May 17, 2019
