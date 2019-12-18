Follow story
Darlene Elaine Timmer
January 09, 1938 - December 18, 2019
Darlene Elaine Timmer
DE SOTO/LA CROSSE -- Darlene Elaine Timmer (nee Sandvick), 81, of De Soto/La Crosse unexpectedly passed Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Mayo Health Systems. Darlene was born Jan. 9, 1938, to Lenwid (Sam) and Virginia (Armoto) Sandvick Sr., in Bellevue, Iowa.
Darlene is survived by her children, Dawn (Ronald) Allert, Teresa (Verlin) Christianson, Dale Mueller Jr.; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Eva (Herb) Spalla, Shirley (Bob) Long, June Creager; and brother, Lenwid Sandvick Jr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Timmer (1989); and close companion, Carl Hanneman, SGT. Major Army Reserves retired and Lt. of Milwaukee PD retired, (2003); two sons, Duwayne Charles, Daniel; daughter, Sheree; her parents, Lenwid and Virginia Sandvick; her sister, Sandra Abbott; and one brother, Sammy Sandvick.
Funeral services to be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 18, 2020, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow at the American Legion Post 52, 711 Sixth St. S., La Crosse. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on January 11, 2020
in memory of Darlene
