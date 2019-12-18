Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Darlene E. Timmer
December 18, 2019
Darlene E. Timmer
Darlene E. Timmer, 81, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be announced by the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse.
Darlene E. Timmer, 81, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be announced by the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse.
Published on December 21, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Darlene
in memory of Darlene
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 21, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.