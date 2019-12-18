Darlene E. Timmer
December 18, 2019

Darlene E. Timmer, 81, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be announced by the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse.
