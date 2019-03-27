Darlene Ann Thacker

ONALASKA -- Darlene Ann Thacker, 78, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

She was born in Alexandria, Va., Aug. 4, 1940, to Charlotte Lucas Reed and Oliver Reed. She married Kermit Eugene Thacker Aug. 9, 1958, at St. Mary's Catholic Church Alexandria. Darlene graduated from George Washington High School Alexandria and began her career at United Airlines in Washington, D.C., working as an executive secretary, to the vice president of operations. She and her husband relocated their family to Clearwater, Fla., where she began a career at the Pinellas County Sheriff's office from 1973- 1999. She was the first female property and evidence supervisor with the Sheriff's office.

After retirement, she enjoyed traveling and dedicated her time taking care of her husband. Darlene was an avid reader, she enjoyed decorating her home, entertaining and experiencing a Florida lifestyle, boating, beach fun, fishing and Sundays spent relaxing in her pool. She loved a good game of poker, usually winning, along with bingo and meeting new friends. She and her husband relocated to Onalaska, to be closer to family and enjoy their great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Valerie Thacker Handstad (Donald), Kimberly Thacker Martin (John); grandchildren, Kyle Handstad, Ashley Sammann (Brent); and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte Reed; father, retired Lt. Col. Oliver Reed; and her husband, Kermit Eugene Thacker.

The family will be holding private services. A special thank you to Mayo Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Mayo Hospice. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.