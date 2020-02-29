Darlene K. Stegen

GENOA/STODDARD -- Darlene K. Stegen, 78, of Genoa and Stoddard beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in La Crosse, at her daughter's home. Darlene was surrounded by love at the time of her death, just days after celebrating her 78th birthday with family and friends.

Darlene was born to Arnold and Beatrice Krause (Lamke) in La Crosse and baptized at St. Thomas Moore. She attended Catholic schools and Aquinas High School in La Crosse. She married the love of her life, La Verne Stegen May 9, 1959. In the early years of their marriage, they lived in Iowa, before returning to build a home along the Mississippi River, in the town of Bergen, Vernon County. In addition to raising four high-spirited children and countless animals, they owned and operated A-1 Sanitary Service for over 30 years. After 47 years of marriage, La Verne passed away, but not before the two had a chance to enjoy semi-retirement in Phoenix, Ariz., and trips to Las Vegas.

Darlene is survived by her son, Richard (Paula Leum) Stegen of Coon Valley; daughters, Jo Ann (Kevin) Kuester of Genoa and Debra (Jeff) Howe of La Crosse; daughter-in-law, Diane McKenna of Green Bay, Wis.; grandchildren; TJ (Nicole), Amanda, Tiffany (Jason), Shane and Jaden; great-grandchildren, Brody, Danielle, Kinley, Cole, Kendelyn, Elidey and Brennan; brother, Mike Krause; sister-in-law, Doris (Duane) Triplett; brothers-in-law, Sherman (Joan) Stegen and Jerry Kendhammer; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Darlene is further survived by close friends, too numerous to name anyone would be unfair because she loved her friends dearly.

In addition to La Verne, Darlene was preceded in death by her son, Ronald in 1986, who left a hole in the hearts of many; her parents; and parents-in-law, Ina and Arnold Stegen; brother. Bobby Krause; sisters-in-law, La Vaine Dugan, Christine Krause and Valerie Kendhammer; brother-in-law, Dale Stegen; and beloved grandson, Shayne Martell.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Mother Mary of the Church, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Father Brian Konopa will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass at the church Thursday, March 12.

The family would like to acknowledge the support of Gundersen Hospice and clinic and hospital staff; coworkers at UW-La Crosse, Walmart, and WisDOT; and are especially grateful to those who provided direct care and support, Molly, Terry, Jan, Shane, Patti, Kora, Theresa and Diana.

"Go now into the eternal life you so deserve, to be with those who you have loved and hold dear. We will miss your laughter, sense of humor and long conversations. You've hit your final 7-7-7 jackpot."