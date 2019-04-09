Darlene Francis Moen

Darlene Francis Moen, 61, of La Crosse gained her wings on her heavenly journey, where she will be met by her loving grandparents, Jorgen and Janice, April 9, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 15, 1957, to Beverly Kjos (Davis) and Donald Moen.

Darlene is survived by her brother, Steve (Kim) Moen, sister, Judy (Ken) Olsen, brother, Mike (Nikki) Moen, brother, Rich (Deanna) Davis, sister, Lori (Scott) Kennelly; along with multiple aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews.

Darlene was cared for by her loving grandparents, Jorgen and Janice Moen, for 35 years, and Don and Joan Moen, for 13 years. She then lived at CCLS until her illness, also the special love and attention her mother gave to Darlene and the other girls at CCLS every week for many years,

She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Davis; grandfather, Jorgen Moen; and grandmother, Janice Moen; grandfather, Alfred Kjos; and grandma, Clara Kjos; and her stepmother, Joan Moen.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Chris Wagner and all the other caring workers that Darlene has had at CCLS group home over the years, and also the Gundersen Lutheran Hospice staff.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes, 1501 West Ave. S. Deacon Richard Sage will officiate with burial to be held at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

