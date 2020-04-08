Follow story
Darlene Knudson
April 08, 2020
Darlene Knudson
GALESVILLE -- Darlene Knudson, 86, of Galesville died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville. Private family graveside services will be in Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
