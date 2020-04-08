Darlene Knudson
April 08, 2020

GALESVILLE -- Darlene Knudson, 86, of Galesville died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville. Private family graveside services will be in Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
Published on April 13, 2020
