Darlene Ruby Dilley
November 29, 2019
Darlene Ruby Dilley
GAYS MILLS -- Darlene Ruby Dilley, 74, of Gays Mills died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Soldiers Grove Health Service.
A celebration of life and funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 325 Sunset Ridge Ave. and Hwy. 131, Gays Mills. Pastors Stan Pegram and Wayne Goplin of the BMZ Church will officiate. Burial will be in Racine, at a later date. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials to In Health Community Wellness Clinic (Free Clinic) in Boscobel.
To view the entire obituary, or leave online condolences go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, Gays Mills is serving the family. (608) 735-2100.
Published on December 14, 2019
in memory of Darlene
