STODDARD -- Daniel Lee Williams, 67, of Stoddard died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

He was born June 5, 1951, in Champaign, Ill., to James F. and Rosaline (Luttrell) Williams. In his youth Dan was a member of Boy Scout Troop 13 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in La Crosse. He loved to play baseball for “Kootch” Carrol and the 13th Ward Warriors, traveling the area and playing many area towns, and if victorious, celebrating by drinking root beer at “the Hut.” Dan lettered in high school; playing baseball and football and was a standout athlete in the positions of pitcher and quarterback; all while sporting the number 13. He graduated at age 17, from Ethan Allen High School and within two weeks enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Dan served his basic training at Camp Pendleton, San Diego. He volunteered for Vietnam, serving in the 3rd Infantry around Da Nang. Dan was honorably discharged upon returning to the states at the age of 19. On March 31, 1972, he married Joanne Stephans in La Crosse and she preceded him in death April 27, 2013.

Dan started working construction for his Uncle “Chut” at Williams Construction Company, serving his apprenticeship and becoming a card-carrying member of the Bricklayers & Allied Crafts, Local #1 for over 25 years. He loved the Sports Channel, boating and water-skiing on the Mississippi River; but his real passion was fireworks. He enjoyed putting on fireworks shows any time of the year and called himself “Dynamite Dan.” Dan was a loving dad and grandpa. He and his daughter, Nicole talked almost every day, a routine she will sadly miss.

Dan was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joanne; mother, Rosaline Williams; son-in-law, Daniel Hanus; brothers-in-law, Maynard Pederson and Steven Smith. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Williams of Stoddard; grandchildren, Arson, Destiny, Ashley and Maggie; two great-grandchildren; stepdaughters, Lisa Hanus and Deelynn Heiser, both of La Crosse; his father, James F. Williams of Stoddard; brothers, James D. (Lori) Williams and David R. (Lisa) Williams, both of Stoddard; sisters, Ruth M. Pederson of Genoa and Cindy S. Smith of Stoddard; along with many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave., La Crosse with the Rev. Martin Yeager officiating. Military honors will be provided immediately following the service. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.