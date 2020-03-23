Daniel A. Olson
Daniel A. Olson, 75, passed away peacefully Monday, March 23, 2020, after a long illness.
He is survived by his supportive wife of 15 years, Robin; his daughter, Arianna (Shawn) Olson-Seppala; stepson, Matthew (Jessica) Braeger and their children, Simon and Levi Braeger; sisters-in-law, Louise Olson and Jill Fitzgerald; brother-in-law, Randy (Sue) Pallister; sister, Lucille Vanderploeg; as well as cherished nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clady and Ruth (nee Shane) Olson; and his brothers, Russell, Roland and Gordon; and his first wife of 36 years, Barbara.
Dan proudly served his country in South Vietnam as an Army Ranger. Upon his return to the U.S., he continued his service to his country and community as a Police Officer for the Menomonee Falls Police Department. In these difficult times, and per Dan's wishes, in lieu of a funeral, and if desired, Dan would appreciate memorials to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. The Schmidt Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the family. Online guestbook and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 23, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Daniel A. Olson, please visit Tribute Store.
in memory of Daniel
