Daniel J. Murphy Sr.

Daniel J. Murphy Sr., 90, died peacefully in Galesburg, Ill. surrounded by his family Sunday, March 17, 2019. A visitation is being held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home in Lansing, Iowa. His funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lansing. Immediately following, he will be interred with military honors at the Gethsemane Cemetery in Lansing.

Dan was born Nov. 14, 1928, in Lansing, the son of Cyril Murphy and Irene Jochum Murphy. He married Anne Marie Kerndt in Waukon in 1952. She preceded him in death in 1986 after 30 years of marriage.

He is survived by three sons, two daughters, one brother, one sister, 13 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Dan worked 30 years as a pipefitter before opening the Lansing Auto parts store. He retired permanently in 1990 after running the business for 10 years.

Dan enjoyed golfing and participating in VFW activities. He spent much of his time traveling to Galesburg and Peoria before moving to Galesburg in 2005.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memoriam to the Knox County (Illinois) Right to Life organization.