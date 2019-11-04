Daniel Mish
November 04, 2019

Daniel George Mish, 46, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate and entombment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery Columbarium. Friends may visit with the family from 3 p.m. Friday until time of services at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on November 5, 2019
