Daniel E. Mills

ONALASKA -- Daniel E. Mills, 78, died at his home in Onalaska Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. He was born Feb. 2, 1941, in Black River Falls to Philip and Mildred Mills. In 1959, Dan graduated from BRF High School and in, from Milton College.

On July 18, 1964, Dan married his high school sweetheart, Linda Rand. Their son, Bradley, was born in 1966.

Survivors include his wife and son; sister, Mary Falkner, of Eau Claire, Wis.; brother, Sam, of Las Vegas; nephew, Craig (Liz) Falkner; and nieces, Jenni Frisby, Tammy (Jerry) Eckert, Kim Quam, Heather (Dale) Trettel and Ellen (Ben) Callet.

After college, Dan worked as an accountant at J. I. Case Co., in Racine, Wis., for two years. Wishing to return to the Coulee Region, Dan, Linda and Brad moved to Onalaska and Dan worked in the financial division of Trane Co., retiring in 1981. And since then, Dan has never worn a necktie! He then worked on personal investments until he died.

Dan felt passionately about many things - convertibles, red bark, bright colors, and most of all, sports. Having been an outstanding five-sport athlete in high school and also playing baseball and basketball in college, he became a loyal fan of local sports - whether it be the Hilltoppers or any other team. He sincerely believed participation in sports was a great character builder and to be a great athlete, you had to have "it" between the ears and in the heart.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at North Presbyterian Church, 1327 N. Salem Rd., in north La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Scott Skogen will officiate. Memorials may be given to the Philip B. Mills Foundation or any charity of donor's choice. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at .

"Oh, Danny boy the pipes are calling...," and you have answered. You will be remembered and missed.