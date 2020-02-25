Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Daniel J. Horihan
May 14, 1963 - February 25, 2020
Daniel J. Horihan
HOKAH, Minn. -- Daniel J. Horihan, 56, of Hokah passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, peacefully at home. He was born in La Crosse, May 14, 1963, to John M. and Mary E. (Humfeld) Horihan.
Dan lived in Hokah and loved being outdoors looking for mushrooms, cutting wood, or working on farm lands for family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Mary; brothers, Bill (Julie) and Nick (Holly), both of Hokah; and sisters, Sharon of Spring Grove, Minn., Colleen (Steve Krage) of Houston, Minn., Carolyn of Hokah; and brother-in-law, Barry (Cindy) Zenke of Nodine, Minn.; six nephews; seven nieces; along with their significant others; and five great-grandnephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, John; sister, Karen; and nephew, Tyler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah. The Rev. Thomas Melvin will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
HOKAH, Minn. -- Daniel J. Horihan, 56, of Hokah passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, peacefully at home. He was born in La Crosse, May 14, 1963, to John M. and Mary E. (Humfeld) Horihan.
Dan lived in Hokah and loved being outdoors looking for mushrooms, cutting wood, or working on farm lands for family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Mary; brothers, Bill (Julie) and Nick (Holly), both of Hokah; and sisters, Sharon of Spring Grove, Minn., Colleen (Steve Krage) of Houston, Minn., Carolyn of Hokah; and brother-in-law, Barry (Cindy) Zenke of Nodine, Minn.; six nephews; seven nieces; along with their significant others; and five great-grandnephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, John; sister, Karen; and nephew, Tyler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah. The Rev. Thomas Melvin will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on February 27, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Daniel
in memory of Daniel
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 27, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.