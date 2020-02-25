Daniel J. Horihan

HOKAH, Minn. -- Daniel J. Horihan, 56, of Hokah passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, peacefully at home. He was born in La Crosse, May 14, 1963, to John M. and Mary E. (Humfeld) Horihan.

Dan lived in Hokah and loved being outdoors looking for mushrooms, cutting wood, or working on farm lands for family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Mary; brothers, Bill (Julie) and Nick (Holly), both of Hokah; and sisters, Sharon of Spring Grove, Minn., Colleen (Steve Krage) of Houston, Minn., Carolyn of Hokah; and brother-in-law, Barry (Cindy) Zenke of Nodine, Minn.; six nephews; seven nieces; along with their significant others; and five great-grandnephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, John; sister, Karen; and nephew, Tyler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah. The Rev. Thomas Melvin will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Online guestbook is available at .