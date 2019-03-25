Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Daniel Carl Fruehling
June 17, 1953 - March 25, 2019
Daniel Carl Fruehling
Daniel Carl Fruehling, age 65, died unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on Monday, March 25, 2019. Dan was born June 17, 1953, to Eldor and Florence (Steffens) Fruehling in Auburn, NE. He joins his mother and an infant nephew in Heaven.
Dan is survived by his father, Eldor Fruehling of Prairie du Sac, WI; his loving wife of 37 years, Diane (Schmitz) Fruehling of Onalaska; his daughters Kate (Joseph) Mattison of La Crosse and Christine (Jason) Smith of Phoenix, AZ; his beloved grandchildren; his brother David (Sandra) Fruehling of La Crescent, MN; sisters Ruth Fruehling of Madison, WI, and Susan (Dennis) Johnson of La Crosse; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, friends, and colleagues from his 31 years at Dairyland Power Cooperative.
Services will be private; in lieu of flowers, memorials, if desired, may be sent to Great Rivers United Way at 1855 Main Street, Onalaska, WI 54650 or greatriversunitedway.org. Dan's family will miss him tremendously and remember him as a good, honest and hardworking man, a faithful and loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Daniel Carl Fruehling, age 65, died unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on Monday, March 25, 2019. Dan was born June 17, 1953, to Eldor and Florence (Steffens) Fruehling in Auburn, NE. He joins his mother and an infant nephew in Heaven.
Dan is survived by his father, Eldor Fruehling of Prairie du Sac, WI; his loving wife of 37 years, Diane (Schmitz) Fruehling of Onalaska; his daughters Kate (Joseph) Mattison of La Crosse and Christine (Jason) Smith of Phoenix, AZ; his beloved grandchildren; his brother David (Sandra) Fruehling of La Crescent, MN; sisters Ruth Fruehling of Madison, WI, and Susan (Dennis) Johnson of La Crosse; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, friends, and colleagues from his 31 years at Dairyland Power Cooperative.
Services will be private; in lieu of flowers, memorials, if desired, may be sent to Great Rivers United Way at 1855 Main Street, Onalaska, WI 54650 or greatriversunitedway.org. Dan's family will miss him tremendously and remember him as a good, honest and hardworking man, a faithful and loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 27, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Daniel
in memory of Daniel
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 27, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
1 posts
Mar 27, 2019
I work in the cafeteria at DPC & am enabled to create special friendships & relationships with employees which also creates friendships! Dan has always been one of my favorites! He is such a loving, kind hearted man!
I am sorry for his family & friend's loss! May you Rest In Peace Dan❣
I am sorry for his family & friend's loss! May you Rest In Peace Dan❣