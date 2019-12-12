Daniel James Bernard Sweet
Daniel James Bernard Sweet

December 12, 2019

WEST SALEM -- Daniel James Bernard Sweet, 29, of West Salem passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Coon Rapids, Minn., after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Presbyterian Church, West Salem. Pastor Larry Olson will be officiating. Burial will be held in the Hamilton Cemetery, West Salem. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Presbyterian Church of West Salem. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family in their time of need. To view the obituary in its entirety and send online condolences to the family, please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.
