Daniel F. Bendel
June 29, 1929 - May 16, 2019
STODDARD -- Daniel (Danny) Bendel, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Tomah VA Medical Center. Daniel was born June 29, 1929, to Edward and Sofia (Nunamacher) Bendel. Daniel served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Daniel married Loretta (Lolly) Forer, June 26, 1951, they had eight children, Judy (Marion) Rus, Jean (Ellis) Kunert, Bonnie (Greg) Roloff, Linda Haney, Billy Bendel, Bobby (Jane) Bendel, Rosemary (Charles) Matzek and Diane Bendel; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Loretta; brother, Clarence; sister, Helen (Vogt); and son-in-law, John Haney.
Daniel liked his guns and if ever a rifle needed sighting in, knife need sharpening, or animal need butchering he was the person to see. He liked to hunt, fish, shoot, sight and collect guns.
Daniel will be laid to rest at Chipmunk Coulee Cemetery, overlooking the home he in lived most of his life.
In accordance with his wishes, a private family service will be held.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on May 20, 2019
