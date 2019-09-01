Daniel T. Anderson
BLAIR -- Daniel "Stanley" T. Anderson, 54, of Blair died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair. Private family burial will be held at a later date. A celebration of Dan's life will be held at the Blair Haus in Blair, following the visitation. The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
Published on September 3, 2019
