Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Daniel T. Anderson
September 01, 2019
Daniel "Stanley" T. Anderson
BLAIR -- Daniel "Stanley" T. Anderson, 54, of Blair died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair. Private family burial will be held at a later date. A celebration of Dan's life will be held at the Blair Haus in Blair, following the visitation. The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
BLAIR -- Daniel "Stanley" T. Anderson, 54, of Blair died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair. Private family burial will be held at a later date. A celebration of Dan's life will be held at the Blair Haus in Blair, following the visitation. The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
Published on September 3, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Daniel
in memory of Daniel
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 03, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.