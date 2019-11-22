Follow story
Daniel G. Adams
November 22, 2019
Daniel 'Dan' G. Adams
MELROSE -- Daniel "Dan" G. Adams, 76, of Melrose passed away, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at his home. Memorial services will be held at noon, Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Melrose. Pastor Paul Hinz will officiate. Burial will be in Melrose Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, at the church. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schanhoferfh.com. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on November 24, 2019
