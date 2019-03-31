Dallas Robert Martin
Dallas Robert Martin

March 31, 2019

Dallas Robert Martin, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather,went home to be with Jesus Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Bethany Evangelical Free Church, County Hwy. B, in Onalaska. Friends are welcome to visit before the service beginning at 10 a.m. with a luncheon at the church after the service. There will be a private family burial. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on April 2, 2019
