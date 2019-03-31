Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Dallas Robert Martin
March 31, 2019
Dallas Robert Martin
Dallas Robert Martin, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather,went home to be with Jesus Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Bethany Evangelical Free Church, County Hwy. B, in Onalaska. Friends are welcome to visit before the service beginning at 10 a.m. with a luncheon at the church after the service. There will be a private family burial. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Dallas Robert Martin, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather,went home to be with Jesus Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Bethany Evangelical Free Church, County Hwy. B, in Onalaska. Friends are welcome to visit before the service beginning at 10 a.m. with a luncheon at the church after the service. There will be a private family burial. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on April 2, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Dallas
in memory of Dallas
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 02, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.