Dale Keith Wilkins

ONALASKA -- Dale Keith Wilkins, 70, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his home. Dale was born in Prairie du Chein June 12, 1948, to Kenneth and Grace (Moeller) Wilkins. He was joined in marriage to Dianne Stoehr Nov. 7, 1970, in Seneca. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Dale spent many of his earlier years as a diesel mechanic both in the Seneca and then in the La Crosse area and then later he worked as an over-the-road truck drive for Ashley furniture out of Arcadia, having retired a few years ago. Dale was an avid hunter, his favorite being bowhunting, his adventures included elk hunting in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and a moose hunt with his son in Alberta, Canada. He was known for his fine woodworking, creating many pieces of furniture for family members. He was a lifetime member of the Chaseburg rod & gun club.

Dale is survived by his wife, Dianne; his children, Christine (Chuck Chvala) Wilkins of Madison, Wis., and Craig (Kristin Plaski) Wilkins of Stevens Point, Wis.; his grandchildren, Colton and Adeline Chvala and Kayla Plaski; his father, Kenneth; and his siblings, Dixie (Don) McCullick, Dwight (Dawn) Wilkins of Viroqua, and Doyle (Bengie) Wilkins of La Crosse. He was preceded in death by his mother, Grace; and his infant brother.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 26,

at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse, concluding with military honors. In lieu of flowers, it would be preferred that memorials be sent to the Chaseburg Rog & Gun Club, P.O Box 97, Chaseburg, Wis. 54621. Please visit to share online condolences.