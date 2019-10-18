Follow story
Dale John Sutherland
October 18, 2019
Dale John Sutherland
MINDORO -- Dale John Sutherland, 69, of Mindoro, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com. To send flowers to the family of Dale John Sutherland, please visit Tribute Store.
