Dale W. Rudy

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla./LA CROSSE -- Dale W. Rudy, 93, of Sun City Center, formerly of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. He passed away at home, with his loving daughter, Cindy, at his side. Dale was born June 19, 1926, in La Crosse, to William Rudy and Selma (Kaste) Rudy. He graduated from Central High School in 1944.

During World War II, he entered the Navy. He was a radioman on the U.S.S. San Francisco and was discharged in 1946. Dale began working for his father, at Rudy's A & W. On Feb. 24, 1951, he married Beverly Walters at Asbury Methodist Church.

Dale was a true son of La Crosse. In 1965, he built Rudy's Drive In on La Crosse Street. To this day, it remains in the family. He devoted much of his time to the community. His involvements included, president of the La Crosse Restaurant Association, Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, Governor Lucey's Tourism Board, honored as Restaurateur of the Year - a first for a Drive-In, Board of Director at the YMCA, La Crosse Chamber of Commerce, member of American Legion in La Crosse for 70 years, active in his church, Oktoberfest Parade Marshal in 1978. He also ran the concession stand at Mt. La Crosse for several years.

As a father, he patiently taught us how to ride a bike, ice skate, fish and golf. He loved to ride his bike backwards, play tennis, hand-ball and ping-pong (beware of his left hook). After he retired, he and mom relocated to Sun City Center, in 1986. Together they had many good years. He always considered La Crosse his home.

Dale is survived by his wife of 69 years, Beverly; children, Gary (Theresa) Rudy, Sue (Brad) Price, Cindy Quade, Bill (Lori) Rudy; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his sister, Marilyn Webber.

He was loved and respected by many and will be greatly missed. Per his wishes, he was cremated. There will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to, Rotary Works, 2026 Barnabee Road, La Crosse, Wis., 54601. Dad always enjoyed family events in Riverside Park. He would be proud of the new band shell and the joy the music will bring to so many families for years to come.