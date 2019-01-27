Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Dale M. Myhre
January 25, 1953 - January 27, 2019
Dale M. Myhre
CHASEBURG -- Dale M. Myhre, 66, of rural Chaseburg died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
He was born Jan. 25, 1953, in La Crosse, to Milton and Verna (Goede) Myhre. Dale was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. He graduated from Westby High School in 1971. Dale drove milk truck for many years and also farmed on the home farm.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and antique shows.
Survivors include his mother, Verna Myhre; two brothers, Roger (Evelyn) of Chaseburg and Duane (Carla) of Westby; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Milton in 2004.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Memorials are preferred. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
CHASEBURG -- Dale M. Myhre, 66, of rural Chaseburg died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
He was born Jan. 25, 1953, in La Crosse, to Milton and Verna (Goede) Myhre. Dale was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. He graduated from Westby High School in 1971. Dale drove milk truck for many years and also farmed on the home farm.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and antique shows.
Survivors include his mother, Verna Myhre; two brothers, Roger (Evelyn) of Chaseburg and Duane (Carla) of Westby; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Milton in 2004.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Memorials are preferred. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on January 29, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Dale
in memory of Dale
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 29, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.