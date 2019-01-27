Dale M. Myhre
Dale M. Myhre

January 25, 1953 - January 27, 2019

CHASEBURG -- Dale M. Myhre, 66, of rural Chaseburg died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
He was born Jan. 25, 1953, in La Crosse, to Milton and Verna (Goede) Myhre. Dale was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. He graduated from Westby High School in 1971. Dale drove milk truck for many years and also farmed on the home farm.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and antique shows.
Survivors include his mother, Verna Myhre; two brothers, Roger (Evelyn) of Chaseburg and Duane (Carla) of Westby; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Milton in 2004.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Memorials are preferred. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on January 29, 2019
