Cynthia Ann Towner
January 30, 2020

TREMPEALEAU -- Cynthia Ann Towner, 60, of Trempealeau passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in her home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 24531 Sixth St., Trempealeau, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, with a reception to follow. Pastor Dan Stoner will officiate. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on February 1, 2020
