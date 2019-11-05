Cynthia J. Tauscher
Cynthia J. Tauscher

September 03, 1952 - November 05, 2019

Cynthia J. Tauscher, 67, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 3, 1952, to Frank and Sylvia (Stegen) Kaufmann.
Cynthia enjoyed gardening, fishing and most of all spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
Cynthia is survived by a daughter, Brenda (Tony) Maier; a son, Philip (Brittney) Tauscher; three grandchildren, Alexis and Weston Maier and Teagan Tauscher; two brothers, Dennis (Patricia) Kaufmann and Roy Kaufmann; a sister-in-law, Pat Kaufmann; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Francis Kaufmann.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Deacon Jason Hutzler will officiate and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on November 7, 2019
