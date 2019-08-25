Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Cynthia M. Schubnel
August 25, 2019
Cynthia 'Cindy' M. Schubnel
Cynthia "Cindy" M. Schubnel, 64, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. A private family service will be held. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Cynthia "Cindy" M. Schubnel, 64, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. A private family service will be held. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on August 26, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Cynthia
in memory of Cynthia
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 26, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.