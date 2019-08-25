Cynthia M. Schubnel
Cynthia M. Schubnel

August 25, 2019

Cynthia "Cindy" M. Schubnel
Cynthia "Cindy" M. Schubnel, 64, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. A private family service will be held. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on August 26, 2019
