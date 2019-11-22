Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Cynthia Ellenbecker
November 22, 2019
BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Cynthia Ellenbecker, of Black River Falls passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Parkview Baptist Church in Black River Falls, with the Reverend Brule Buselmeier officiating. Burial will follow at Upper Beaver Creek Cemetery in Taylor. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Buswell Funeral Home in Black River Falls, and again from 10 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the church. Buswell Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
Events
Visitation
Monday November 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Buswell Funeral Home
106 S. 2nd Street, Black River Falls, WI, United States
Visitation
Tuesday November 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parkview Baptist Church
115 N. 14th Street, Black River Falls, WI, United States
Service
Tuesday November 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkview Baptist Church
115 N. 14th Street, Black River Falls, WI, United States
