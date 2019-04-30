Follow story
Cynthia Cindy A. Heffner
April 30, 2019
Cynthia "Cindy" A. (Pretasky) Heffner
Cynthia "Cindy" A. (Pretasky) Heffner, 63, after battling chronic illness for many years, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home Tuesday, April 30, 2019. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Christ is Lord Free Lutheran Church, 1269 CTH PH, Onalaska, with visitation from noon to the time of the service. A full obituary can be found and online condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on May 1, 2019
