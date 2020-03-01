Follow story
Curtis Alan Seyller
March 01, 2020
Curtis Alan Seyller
STODDARD -- Curtis Alan Seyller, 71, of Stoddard passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Largo Medical Center, Largo, Fla. To honor Curt's wishes, there will be no service. A full obituary/date for celebration of life will be forthcoming, due to the current health crisis. Kendall Funeral Service of Boscobel, Wis., is assisting the family. Online condolence can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com. If sending a card or memorial please send to the family of Curtis Seyller, W326 Hull Lane, Stoddard, Wis., 54658.
Published on April 4, 2020
