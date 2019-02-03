Curtis “Curt” Brown

SPARTA -- Curtis “Curt” Brown, 53, of Sparta died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at his home. He was born to Gerald and Janette (Duckert) Brown in Belleville, Wis.

Curt grew up in Belleville and graduated from Belleville High School with the class of 1983. He married Kristy (Lange) Aug. 27, 1988, in Belleville and they moved to Sparta in June of 1989. Curt and George Mack formed Service Plus Heating and Cooling, LLC, in 1995. Curt worked hard and played hard; he was an outdoor enthusiast and he loved 4-wheeling, hunting and fishing, hanging out at the cabin, or just on the porch at the house with friends. He enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers play and was a win-or-lose diehard fan. He also enjoyed NASCAR and cheering on local drivers at La Crosse Speedway.

Curt is survived by his wife, Kristy Brown, of Leon; parents, Gerald and Jeanette; brothers, Brian (Yvonne) Brown, and Doug Brown; a sister, Jackie (Greg) Schulting; all of Belleville; many nieces and nephews; and all the friends that were like family to him.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George (Grace) Brown; and maternal grandparents, Vernon (Evelyn) Duckert.

A memorial service will be held from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the Leon Community Center, with the Reverend Randy Williamson officiating. Following the service there will be a celebration of life until 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to either the Leon Community Center and/or Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS).

The family would like to thank the Gundersen-Lutheran Oncology and the Gundersen-Lutheran Hospice Team for the care provided to Curt.

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the Brown family at .