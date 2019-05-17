Follow story
Craig P. Etlicher
May 17, 2019
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. -- Craig P. Etlicher, 55, of Chippewa Falls passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home.
A gathering and celebration of Craig's life from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Sand Creek Riverside Park. A time of remembrance will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Gregory Stenzel officiating. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is assisting the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Published on May 18, 2019
