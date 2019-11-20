Follow story
Corrine S. Heins
August 17, 1914 - November 20, 2019
Corrine S. Heins
Corrine S. Heins, 105, of La Crosse joined her Heavenly Father Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. She was born Aug. 17, 1914, in Spring Grove, Minn., to Christian and Ellen Onsgard. Corrine was baptized in Black Hammer Faith Lutheran Church and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove. She graduated from Spring Grove High School in 1933. On March 20, 1936, she married Lester Heins of Postville, Iowa.
Corrine is survived by her son, Ronald Heins of Liberty, Mo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester, Dec. 25, 1990.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Pastor Lisa Shank will officiate.
Published on November 23, 2019
