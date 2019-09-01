Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Corinne Witt
September 01, 2019
Corinne Witt
E. Corinne Witt, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She is survived by her sister, Carol Wahl; her son, Aron; and daughter, Ambre. A memorial service will be held in her honor from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, Sept. 5, which would have been her birthday, at the Bangor First Responders building.
E. Corinne Witt, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She is survived by her sister, Carol Wahl; her son, Aron; and daughter, Ambre. A memorial service will be held in her honor from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, Sept. 5, which would have been her birthday, at the Bangor First Responders building.
Published on September 4, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Corinne
in memory of Corinne
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 04, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.