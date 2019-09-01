Corinne Witt
September 01, 2019

E. Corinne Witt, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She is survived by her sister, Carol Wahl; her son, Aron; and daughter, Ambre. A memorial service will be held in her honor from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, Sept. 5, which would have been her birthday, at the Bangor First Responders building.
Published on September 4, 2019
