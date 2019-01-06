Constance Freimark
Constance Freimark

January 06, 2019

Constance Freimark Constance "Connie" Jean Freimark (Beisell)
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. -- Constance "Connie" Jean Freimark (Beisell), 54, of Chippewa Falls passed away Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona, Wis. (located next to Charter Spectrum). Gathering of family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. and continue following the service at the Celebration of Life Center. More information can be found online at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Published on April 20, 2019
