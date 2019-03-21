Constance Franks
March 21, 2019

VIROQUA -- Constance I. Franks, 77, of Viroqua died Thursday March 21, 2019, at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, at St. Mary's Annunciation Catholic Church in Viroqua. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in the Chapel Hill Cemetery in La Farge. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 22, 2019
