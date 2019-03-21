Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Constance Franks
March 21, 2019
Constance I. Franks
VIROQUA -- Constance I. Franks, 77, of Viroqua died Thursday March 21, 2019, at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, at St. Mary's Annunciation Catholic Church in Viroqua. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in the Chapel Hill Cemetery in La Farge. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
VIROQUA -- Constance I. Franks, 77, of Viroqua died Thursday March 21, 2019, at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, at St. Mary's Annunciation Catholic Church in Viroqua. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in the Chapel Hill Cemetery in La Farge. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 22, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Constance
in memory of Constance
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 22, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.