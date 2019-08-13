Follow story
Conrad Steele
March 01, 1937 - August 13, 2019
Conrad "Connie" Steele
VIROQUA -- Conrad "Connie" Steele, 82, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Viroqua. He was born to Myron and Anna Steele March 1, 1937. He graduated from Holmen High School in 1955. He then married Mary Schuttenhelm, May 17, 1958. He worked at United Auto Supply for 50 years. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.
He is survived by his wife; a son, Thomas (Sheryl) Steele; a daughter, Michelle (Timothy) Crapser; he is also survived by grandchildren, Bret, Christopher, Michael and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Allie, Holden and Aubrey. Along with those grandchildren, came more welcomed additions, Michele, Ginny, Shannon, Andrew, Makayla and Violet. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Howard Steele; and a granddaughter, Lacie Ann Steele.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Viroqua Area Hockey Association or the English Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service is proudly serving the family.
Published on August 14, 2019
in memory of Conrad
in memory of Conrad
